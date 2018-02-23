Interest grows for Fabrizio's state House seat

ERIE, Pa. -- After Pennsylvania State Rep. Flo Fabrizio, D-2nd district, announced that he would not seek re-election, interest in his House seat has grown.

Former Erie mayor Rick Filippi is collecting signatures for his filing petition. Filippi, who has also served on Erie City Council, said since his time as an elected official, he has remained involved in the community. He said promoting major projects in the second district is one of his goals.

"I really feel the reason I'm getting into this is because I have an optimism for Erie again for the first time in a long time,” he said. “There's so many things happening in Erie--the region--that I want to be a part of that. I'm still a fairly young man, and I want to continue to give back to the community."

Laban Marsh, 39, co-owner of Marsha Marsh Real Estate Services has entered the race for state representative. He said he is active in the community, including serving as a board member on the Summit Township Sewer Authority and volunteering as a track and field coach at McDowell High School.

He said, "I've got some different ideas, some new ideas. I've got quite a bit of energy trying to keep up with our three children and one on the way; but really, it's about the future."

