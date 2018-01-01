Erie School District closed January 2nd

The Erie School District is closing for Tuesday January 2nd, 2018. No classes or activities will be held. The District made the decision after consulting with the City about clearing side streets. District Superintendent Brian Polito believes that the extra day will give crews a chance to make the situation safer for walking school kids by getting to more side roads. Again, there will be NO CLASSES or ACTIVITIES in the Erie School District Tuesday January 2, 2018.

