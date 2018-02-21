A unique blend of music and art greets listeners at Penn State Erie

Posted: Feb 21, 2018 06:11 PM EST

Updated: Feb 21, 2018 06:11 PM EST

A unique blend of music and art entertained Noontime listeners at this month's Logan Series Concert at Penn State Erie.  This Zofo, a Grammy-nominated pair who play duets together on a single piano, is breaking new ground in two ways:  playing pieces from new composers and pairing the music with matching pieces of art.  

Eva-Maria Zimmerman of Zofo says, "We commissioned 15 composers worldwide to each write a short piece for us inspired by an artwork of their culture. So we're going to project paintings while we play their music".

The Noontime Music Series is supported through the Kay Logan Trust Fund.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • The Big Game
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    The Big Game

  • SkyCam Network

    SkyCam Network

  • 2018 YourErie.com Golf Pass
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    2018 YourErie.com Golf Pass

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected