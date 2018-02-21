A unique blend of music and art greets listeners at Penn State Erie

A unique blend of music and art entertained Noontime listeners at this month's Logan Series Concert at Penn State Erie. This Zofo, a Grammy-nominated pair who play duets together on a single piano, is breaking new ground in two ways: playing pieces from new composers and pairing the music with matching pieces of art.

Eva-Maria Zimmerman of Zofo says, "We commissioned 15 composers worldwide to each write a short piece for us inspired by an artwork of their culture. So we're going to project paintings while we play their music".

