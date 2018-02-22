Cinemark changes its bag policy

Deniko Redd comes to the Cinemark Tinseltown around 50 times a year and he said, despite incidents happening around the country, he feels safe at the movies.

But, not everyone agrees. That's why Cinemark is changing its bag policy in an effort to enhance the safety and security of guests and employees.

The policy indicates, "Any bags or packages measuring larger than 12" x 12" x 6" will not be permitted into the theatre."

"That's not being safe. That's saying because this is my establishment I can control anything that happens in here," said Redd, an Erie resident.

Movie goer Terri Mercer said she's on board with the change.

"I think it's probably a good idea the ways things are going now-a-days. I see they did say diaper bags are okay so that's good," said Mercer, Union City resident.

Some people said it's not just movie theatres that should be reconsidering security measures. Public places in general could be safety hazards.

"Where there's big groups of people, yes I think so. I think it would be safer. So, I think it's a good idea," said Evelyn Selleny, an Erie resident.

The policy says Cinemark does not provide a general area to check bags or any other personal belongings not allowed inside.

The company also says it reserves the right to inspect all bags and packages entering the theatre.

People who use larger medical equipment bags and diaper bags have nothing to worry about.

The statement says they are the exception to the size rule.