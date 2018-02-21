County Council denies creation of grant application collection committee

A measure that would have created a new process for applying for Erie County grants is defeated. Erie County Council voting down the resolution that called for creating a committee that would assist in the collection of applications.

Several council members questioned whether the committee was necessary, or if they would interfere with the process. But, Chairman Kyle Foust disagrees. "To be quite honest with you, the only word that comes to mind is, I think, it's pathetic what we did tonight. We could have very easily taken a clear, concrete step to reassure the public that we're going to put a process in place that's transparent."

Foust says council is back to the starting stages of developing a process that increases oversight and accountability for awarding grants.