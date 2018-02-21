Dahlkemper sets up new blog as she travels doing Q&A's

By: Jackie Roberts

Posted: Feb 21, 2018 06:13 PM EST

Updated: Feb 21, 2018 06:13 PM EST

The Erie County Executive is getting to know communities across the area.  Kathy Dahlkemper spent the day in Fairview.  She's visiting with residents at the Lincoln Community Center Library for a public Q&A session.  

It's a part of a year-long project called, 'Exploring Erie County'.  Throughout 2018, once a month, Dahlkemper will visit a different town.  She says, "We look forward to being all across Erie County and people having greater access to me and for me to learn a little bit more about that part of our county and then to spread that information to everyone else."  

She'll post news from her visits and other county-related information on a new blog, 'Erie County Connection'.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • The Big Game
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    The Big Game

  • SkyCam Network

    SkyCam Network

  • 2018 YourErie.com Golf Pass
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    2018 YourErie.com Golf Pass

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected