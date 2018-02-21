Dahlkemper sets up new blog as she travels doing Q&A's

The Erie County Executive is getting to know communities across the area. Kathy Dahlkemper spent the day in Fairview. She's visiting with residents at the Lincoln Community Center Library for a public Q&A session.

It's a part of a year-long project called, 'Exploring Erie County'. Throughout 2018, once a month, Dahlkemper will visit a different town. She says, "We look forward to being all across Erie County and people having greater access to me and for me to learn a little bit more about that part of our county and then to spread that information to everyone else."

She'll post news from her visits and other county-related information on a new blog, 'Erie County Connection'.