Electric car popularity is growing, but is Erie ready?

A new study is directing local officials to 'plug-in' to the electric car revolution.

As the popularity of electric cars grows, the study suggests elected officials are falling behind addressing infrastructure. The study, published by Penn-Environment Research and Policy Center, sties Erie's lack of accommodations for electric vehicles and offers suggestions to improve smart mobility options.

State Representatives say the initiatives are in place. Pat Harkins says, "currently, the state and the federal government are offering grants to states and municipalities. Anyone really who wants to go that route."

And, Zachary Barber of Penn Environment, says that it's time. "To really tie into this expanding market and this economic and environmental change, Erie really needs to catch up in installing these charging stations."

Nationwide sales of electric cars increased 32% in 2017.