Erie County Council grant resolution fails

By: Ron Hilliard

Posted: Feb 21, 2018 12:30 AM EST

Updated: Feb 21, 2018 12:30 AM EST

A measure that would have created a new process for applying for Erie County grants was defeated.

Erie County Council voted down a resolution that called for creating a committee that would assist in the collection of applications.

Several councilmembers questioned whether the committee was necessary and if it would further interfere with the goal of a transparent process.

Council President Kyle Foust, EdD, introduced the resolution. He said, "To be quite honest with you, the only word that comes to mind is: I think it's pathetic what we did tonight. We could have very easily taken a clear, concrete step to reassure the public that we're going to put a process in place that's transparent." 

Foust said the council is back to square one for developing a process that increases oversight and accountability for awarding grants. 
 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • The Big Game
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    The Big Game

  • SkyCam Network

    SkyCam Network

  • 2018 YourErie.com Golf Pass
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    2018 YourErie.com Golf Pass

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected