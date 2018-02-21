Erie County Council grant resolution fails

A measure that would have created a new process for applying for Erie County grants was defeated.

Erie County Council voted down a resolution that called for creating a committee that would assist in the collection of applications.

Several councilmembers questioned whether the committee was necessary and if it would further interfere with the goal of a transparent process.

Council President Kyle Foust, EdD, introduced the resolution. He said, "To be quite honest with you, the only word that comes to mind is: I think it's pathetic what we did tonight. We could have very easily taken a clear, concrete step to reassure the public that we're going to put a process in place that's transparent."

Foust said the council is back to square one for developing a process that increases oversight and accountability for awarding grants.

