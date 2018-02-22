Erie Mayor announces business council and new development officer

ERIE, Pa - Thursday February 22, 2018 - Today Erie Mayor Joe Schember announced the creation of the Mayor's Business Council.

Schember says the council will help shape local police and identify readily achievable economic development strategies for the City of Erie.

The council will assist the Mayor in creating a business environment that supports and expedites economic development.

Members of the council include:

Harold Bender, President Team Hardinger

Joel Deuterman, President VelocityNet

Dave Tullio, President Custom Engineering

Rick and Michelle Griffith - President and VP Rick Griffith Properties

Robin Scheppner - President American Tinning and Galvanizing Co

Karl Sanchack - President Erie Innovation District

William Sabatini - Capt US Brig Niagara

Autumn Hicks - Owner of Girl 6

Missy Monacella - Owner Monacella Massage and Kinesiology

Tom Kennedy - President Professional Development Associates

Dan Laughlin - PA State Senator 49th District

Robert Merski - Erie City Councilman