Erie Mayor announces business council and new development officer
Schember works to create more family sustaining jobs
ERIE, Pa - Thursday February 22, 2018 - Today Erie Mayor Joe Schember announced the creation of the Mayor's Business Council.
Schember says the council will help shape local police and identify readily achievable economic development strategies for the City of Erie.
The council will assist the Mayor in creating a business environment that supports and expedites economic development.
Members of the council include:
Harold Bender, President Team Hardinger
Joel Deuterman, President VelocityNet
Dave Tullio, President Custom Engineering
Rick and Michelle Griffith - President and VP Rick Griffith Properties
Robin Scheppner - President American Tinning and Galvanizing Co
Karl Sanchack - President Erie Innovation District
William Sabatini - Capt US Brig Niagara
Autumn Hicks - Owner of Girl 6
Missy Monacella - Owner Monacella Massage and Kinesiology
Tom Kennedy - President Professional Development Associates
Dan Laughlin - PA State Senator 49th District
Robert Merski - Erie City Councilman
