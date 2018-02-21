Eugene Husband appears in court after failing to show as a witness in a murder trial
The missing witness in a high-profile murder trial was back in Erie County Court today.
Nearly a month after Eugene Husband failed to testify in a homicide trial with four defendants, he turned himself in to authorities. His absence directly led to the acquittal of two defendants. Today, Husband was back in court for his bench warrant review, charged with absconding.
The judge scheduled a contempt hearing for March 28th.
More Stories
-
Mayor Joe Schember reiterated his stance on the McBride Viaduct after…
-
Officials in the Fairview School district held a meeting Wednesday…
-
Tops Markets,LLC filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy today.