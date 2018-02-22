Fairview School District hosts Safety Meeting

FAIRVIEW, PA - Officials in the Fairview School district held a meeting Wednesday evening at Fairview Middle School to address safety throughout the district. leaders within the district explained the ongoing upgrades to the school which have increasingly improved students safety.

Parents were also able to ask questions of these officials at the meeting. They addresses specific concerns and also discussed how to speak to students about incidents such as the horrific school shooting in Florida last week.

Overall, Fairview parents and teachers say they feel safe in their schools but that is largely a credit to the proactive actions of the district. This meeting comes after a series of drills were held in the elementary, middle and high schools Monday. The drills involved many district officials as well as Pennsylvania State Police personel.