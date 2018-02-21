Fight at the courthouse today after murder sentencing

A fight breaks out between two families outside of the Erie County Courthouse this morning after a judge determined the sentence in a murder case.

Members of both families were arguing in the courthouse and things heated up when they left the building. Erie County Sheriffs ran outside to mediate the situation.

The man convicted in that murder case, Merle Page, faces up to 51 years behind bars. Page was accused of shooting and killing Marcel Flemings at the Shell Gas Station on East 6th and Parade streets last year.

The judge sentenced Page to 25 to 51 years. Flemings' family was in the courtroom and say they're satisfied with the sentence. Marquisha Jones tells us, "the day before he died he was with his son and my son knows everything. He's been a part of the whole entire situation because of the media, because of social media, because of the families and at the end of the day he wanted to come and he wanted to know why his father had to die."

Page was under supervision by the court at the time of the shooting. The judge added that this is a unique case because the whole incident was caught on camera.