Harborcreek votes on new emergency lights project

By: Scott Bremner

Posted: Feb 21, 2018 06:12 PM EST

Updated: Feb 21, 2018 06:12 PM EST

Harborcreek is the latest community being asked to sign off on a project to upgrade Relco emergency lights in the city and surrounding communities. 

This evening, Harborcreek Supervisors will vote on the plan and a 'yes' vote would send a letter of endorsement for the idea.  Supporters want to upgrade the system that allows emergency vehicles to turn lights green ahead of them.  

The plan could add 100 new lights to the system and be paid for, at least in part, by gaming revenue dollars. 

