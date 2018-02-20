Hearing continued in case of drug delivery resulting in death

A man charged for his alleged involvement in a drug death was in Erie County Court this afternoon. Chester Carr is facing charges including drug delivery resulting in death.

Authorities say Carr was involved in supplying a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 21-year-old woman. Today, Carr asked to continue his preliminary hearing saying he wants to hire private counsel. The judge approved this motion, so Carr's hearing is rescheduled to March 13th.