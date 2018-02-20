Hearing continued in case of drug delivery resulting in death
A man charged for his alleged involvement in a drug death was in Erie County Court this afternoon. Chester Carr is facing charges including drug delivery resulting in death.
Authorities say Carr was involved in supplying a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 21-year-old woman. Today, Carr asked to continue his preliminary hearing saying he wants to hire private counsel. The judge approved this motion, so Carr's hearing is rescheduled to March 13th.
More Stories
-
Mayor Joe Schember reiterated his stance on the McBride Viaduct after…
-
Officials in the Fairview School district held a meeting Wednesday…
-
Tops Markets,LLC filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy today.