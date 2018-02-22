"Help the Hill" fundraiser planned
Helping businesses victimized by burglaries
ERIE, Pa - Thursday February 22, 2018 - After recent vandalism and theft at Pointe Four and Fat Lenny's along "Independence Hill" on Peach Street in Erie, business owners are stepping up to plan a fundraiser to help raise money for more security measures in that area.
Meaghann Legler, the general manager of Haggerty's Bar & Diner, has planned a Help the Hill fundraiser on Sunday February 25th. The 21+ event is $10 at the door featuring free food, music, pool and a Chinese Auction.
All monies raised will go to the businesses to purchase security features.
More Stories
-
A big announcement in the Erie music community today. This is…
-
A manslaughter charge is dismissed against the man who admittedly…
-
Medical marijuana will soon be available in Erie, but do you know the…