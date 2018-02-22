"Help the Hill" fundraiser planned

Helping businesses victimized by burglaries

By: RAYCHEL VENDETTI

Posted: Feb 22, 2018 05:40 PM EST

Updated: Feb 22, 2018 05:40 PM EST

ERIE, Pa - Thursday February 22, 2018 - After recent vandalism and theft at Pointe Four and Fat Lenny's along "Independence Hill" on Peach Street in Erie, business owners are stepping up to plan a fundraiser to help raise money for more security measures in that area.

Meaghann Legler, the general manager of Haggerty's Bar & Diner, has planned a Help the Hill fundraiser on Sunday February 25th. The 21+ event is $10 at the door featuring free food, music, pool and a Chinese Auction. 

All monies raised will go to the businesses to purchase security features. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • The Big Game
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    The Big Game

  • SkyCam Network

    SkyCam Network

  • 2018 YourErie.com Golf Pass
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    2018 YourErie.com Golf Pass

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected