"Help the Hill" fundraiser planned

ERIE, Pa - Thursday February 22, 2018 - After recent vandalism and theft at Pointe Four and Fat Lenny's along "Independence Hill" on Peach Street in Erie, business owners are stepping up to plan a fundraiser to help raise money for more security measures in that area.

Meaghann Legler, the general manager of Haggerty's Bar & Diner, has planned a Help the Hill fundraiser on Sunday February 25th. The 21+ event is $10 at the door featuring free food, music, pool and a Chinese Auction.

All monies raised will go to the businesses to purchase security features.