Highmark Quad Games scheduled for April and offer some fun updates

A long-standing fitness event in the Erie community returning for the 36th year, but this time... with some new changes.

The Highmark Quad Games is a year-long four-event race series coordinated by the YMCA of Greater Erie. The event aims to encourage people in the community to engage in physical fitness by competing in swimming, biking, running, and skiing. New this year, after parties celebrating everyone who crosses the finish line and the run event is changing locations to Waterford.

Kelly Latimer, Coordinator of the Highmark Quad Games, says, "Whether you think you're a champion, want to be a champion, or are a champion, you know, our events are for you. They're family friendly. Like I said, the distances are for those who are beginners all the way to those who are elite athletes. "

More than 400 participants of all ages are expected to kick off the games with the 100-yard swim in April.

