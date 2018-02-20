Key witness who fails to show during murder trial turns himself in

A key witness who failed to testify in a high profile murder trial turned himself in to authorities.

Today, Eugene Husband turned himself in to the Erie County Sheriff's Office. Husband was missing for nearly a month after he failed to appear in court during a homicide trial. The District Attorney's Office expected Husband to identify three of the four defendants involved in the drive-by shooting that killed 16-year-old Shakur Franklin in July of 2015. His absence directly led to the acquittal of two defendants.

Erie County Sheriff John Loomis says, "The Court of Common Pleas issued a bench warrant for his arrest for not appearing for a trial and, at some point, Mr. Husband must've been tired of running."

Husband is now in county jail. The District Attorney's Office has no comment at this time.