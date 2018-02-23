Making Erie Work

February 22, 2018 - The national spotlight is not always kind when it comes to Erie and the economy.

There is not doubt many good paying jobs have left the region, leaving residents to question the future of the Erie economy and political leaders looking for a ways to reverse the trend.

We found a group working to do just that.

People who are investing in the Erie economy .

Building successful businesses of their own.

Those business professional investing in Erie share their stories on how they are Investing in Erie.

