Making Erie Work

Entrepreneurs Share Success Stories

By: JILL MCCORMICK

Posted: Feb 22, 2018 11:40 PM EST

Updated: Feb 23, 2018 01:54 PM EST

February 22, 2018 - The national spotlight is not always kind when it comes to Erie and the economy.

There is not doubt many good paying jobs have left the region, leaving residents to question the future of the Erie economy and political leaders looking for a ways to reverse the trend.

We found a group working to do just that.

People who are investing in the Erie economy .

Building successful businesses of their own.

Those business professional investing in Erie share their stories on how they are Investing in Erie.

click on the links below for more information

Broad & Brush 

Erie Apparel

U Pick 6

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • The Big Game
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    The Big Game

  • SkyCam Network

    SkyCam Network

  • 2018 YourErie.com Golf Pass
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    2018 YourErie.com Golf Pass

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected