Man accused of robbing a homeowner at gunpoint on Halloween waives preliminary hearing
A man accused of breaking into a home and pointing a gun at the homeowner is heading to trial. The crime happened on Perkins Street on Halloween.
This morning, Gregory Shaffer waived his right to a preliminary hearing. He's facing charges including burglary, possession of a firearm prohibited and theft. The judge also changed Shaffer's bond to unsecured.
There is no set date for a reappearance in court at this time.
