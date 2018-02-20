Man accused of robbing a homeowner at gunpoint on Halloween waives preliminary hearing

By: Jackie Roberts

Posted: Feb 20, 2018 06:15 PM EST

Updated: Feb 20, 2018 06:15 PM EST

A man accused of breaking into a home and pointing a gun at the homeowner is heading to trial.  The crime happened on Perkins Street on Halloween.

This morning, Gregory Shaffer waived his right to a preliminary hearing.  He's facing charges including burglary, possession of a firearm prohibited and theft.  The judge also changed Shaffer's bond to unsecured.

There is no set date for a reappearance in court at this time.

