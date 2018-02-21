Man Faces Rape Charges in Addition to Alleged Role in 2017 Murder

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A man charged in connection with an alleged murder at an outdoor party in June is now facing trial for rape at the same party.

21-year-old Tyquil Munson of Meadville is being held for trial following a preliminary hearing today. State Police charged Munson with raping a girl in a field at the June 2017 party on Teepleville Road in Crawford County. Police say the girl was younger than 16 and was unconscious.

Munson also faces trial for his alleged role in the shooting death of 21 year old Jimmy Johnson of Erie. That trial is schedule to begin next month.

