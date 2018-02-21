Man facing charges for murder also to stand trial for rape

A man charged in connection with a murder at a party in June is now facing trial for rape at the same party.

21-year-old Tyquil Munson of Meadville is being held for trial following a preliminary hearing. State Police charged Munson with raping a girl in a field at the June 2017 party in Crawford County.

Munson also faces trial for his alleged role in the shooting death of 21-year-old Jimmy Johnson, of Erie. That trial is scheduled to begin next month.