Man facing charges for murder also to stand trial for rape

Posted: Feb 21, 2018 01:24 PM EST

Updated: Feb 21, 2018 01:24 PM EST

A man charged in connection with a murder at a party in June is now facing trial for rape at the same party.

21-year-old Tyquil Munson of Meadville is being held for trial following a preliminary hearing.  State Police charged Munson with raping a girl in a field at the June 2017 party in Crawford County.

Munson also faces trial for his alleged role in the shooting death of 21-year-old Jimmy Johnson, of Erie.  That trial is scheduled to begin next month. 

