Meadville Farm and Garden Closing

A local chain of feed mills will be closing after nearly 50 years in business.

Meadville Farm and Garden announced this on it's Facebook page today:

"It's with a heavy heart we are announcing Mattocks Five is closing their doors this Saturday Feb. 24th; Albion Mill, Meadville Farm and Garden, 5M Feeds Waterford, and 5M Feeds Titusville. Want to say thank you to all our loyal customers. We will miss you all."

Many of the feed mills customers were shocked to hear the news,and to receive such sudden notice. One employee apologized saying the employees had just been told the news.

The locations are owned by Mattocks Five Inc., which was founded in 1969.