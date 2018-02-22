Men facing meth lab charges are heading to trial
Two men charged with operating a meth lab are heading to trial.
Richard Vollmer and George Kraus had their preliminary hearings in East Springfield district court.
They were allegedly involved in a six-person meth operation on Railroad Street in Lake City.
Four of the six people already agreed to let their cases move to court.
Thursday a judge waived several charges for court, including operating a methamphetamine lab and risking catastrophe.
There's no date set for Vollmer and Kraus to be expected back in court.
