Men facing meth lab charges are heading to trial

Posted: Feb 22, 2018 05:00 PM EST

Updated: Feb 22, 2018 05:00 PM EST

Two men charged with operating a meth lab are heading to trial. 

Richard Vollmer and George Kraus had their preliminary hearings in East Springfield district court. 

They were allegedly involved in a six-person meth operation on Railroad Street in Lake City. 

Four of the six people already agreed to let their cases move to court.

Thursday a judge waived several charges for court, including operating a methamphetamine lab and risking catastrophe.

There's no date set for Vollmer and Kraus  to be expected back in court. 

