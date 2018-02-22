Men facing meth lab charges are heading to trial

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Two men charged with operating a meth lab are heading to trial.

Richard Vollmer and George Kraus had their preliminary hearings in East Springfield district court.

They were allegedly involved in a six-person meth operation on Railroad Street in Lake City.

Four of the six people already agreed to let their cases move to court.

Thursday a judge waived several charges for court, including operating a methamphetamine lab and risking catastrophe.

There's no date set for Vollmer and Kraus to be expected back in court.