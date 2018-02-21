North Coast Flight School makes plans to expand

The airline industry needs pilots, and North Coast Flight School is growing to fill that demand.

As the Erie Airport fails to gain more commercial flights, the North Coast Flight School has expanded exponentially over the years, now hoping to take over even more space as it becomes a bigger asset to the airport's success.

When it comes to the amount of air traffic at the Erie International Airport, the North Coast Flight School is responsible for more than 70% now that the school has signed an agreement with Republic Airlines. Training even more pilots, the CEO, Greg Hayes, says the school's significance to the airport is growing. "We have this great asset here, let's use it more for what is working right now."

Hayes now looking to build a general aviation center on airport property, offering training in other aviation careers and bringing jobs to Erie. The airport's Executive Director, George Doughty, has yet to see any plans but says he supports the school's mission. "We are waiting to talk to Greg to see what he wants to do and what his plans are, but we are thrilled with the school and their growth. They provide a great service to people in the region."

Hayes says he understands the community's desire for more direct flights and for more options, but he says their ability to continue to train pilots will do just that. "Most of the reason why the flights are not in existence, even if you are in Cleveland, and others, they are missing pilots, so the more we feed the airlines the more they see us as a positive."

Hayes plans to express his desire to expand at the Airport Authority's next meeting. "I am going to be looking for community support; anyone who wants to know what is really going on at the Erie International Airport."

Doughty says Hayes is not on the agenda to speak or present plans, but that doesn't mean he can't show up to speak.

If you are interested in hearing more about the role the flight school plays in supporting the airport's operations, the Airport Authority meets next Wednesday, February 28th at noon in the terminal.