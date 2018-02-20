Pedestrian struck on 6th and Parade this afternoon
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of East 6th and Parade streets this afternoon when a car struck a pedestrian. That accident happening just before 2 o'clock this afternoon.
According to 911, the pedestrian received minor injuries but was transported to a local hospital as a precaution. The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.
Police are investigating.
