Pedestrian struck on 6th and Parade this afternoon

Posted: Feb 20, 2018 06:17 PM EST

Updated: Feb 20, 2018 06:17 PM EST

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of East 6th and Parade streets this afternoon when a car struck a pedestrian.  That accident happening just before 2 o'clock this afternoon.

According to 911, the pedestrian received minor injuries but was transported to a local hospital as a precaution.  The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.  

Police are investigating.

