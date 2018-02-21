President Trump visits Beaver County, Pennsylvania
President Donald Trump is making another trip to Pennsylvania today. This time, making a stop in Beaver County.
According to the president's website, the event, described as a rally, will take place at the Ambridge Area Senior High School at 7pm.
We'll have more on this visit tonight on Action News. Stay tuned.
