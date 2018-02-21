Record-breaking crowd knocking out homelessness

ERIE, Pa. -- A record-breaking crowd of 800 guests helped to knock out homelessness on Tuesday night.

They attended Erie City Mission’s Knockout Homelessness Round 11 at the Bayfront Convention Center.

"I used to serve the City Mission Thanksgiving dinners, and she'd come to me and say 'Lou, what can we do for the mission?’ I put together a boxing match 11 years ago, and it's all history,” said Lou Bizzarro, Sr., a former contender of the world lightweight title.

Boxer “John Boy” Bizzarro went up against Lucas Marsh of Marsha Marsh Real Estate Services. In the second bout, Lou Bizzarro, Jr. fought against Erie City Mission Chaplain Andy Kerr. In the main event, “John Boy” Bizzarro returned to the ring to fight Erie Mayor Joe Schember.

"It's very different than practice with 800 people here screaming and yelling,” said Schember. “It was just a great experience. I survived it, and I think we put on a pretty good bout for people."

He said he believes in the work of Erie City Mission.

"The day after I was elected last November, Erie City Mission called and asked if I would do it.” said Schember. “I'd never boxed before. Without hesitation I said ‘yes,’ because I know the great work that they do. I've volunteered there. I've seen it. I've experienced it."

Erie City Mission executive director Steve Westbrook said the event is the organization’s largest fundraiser. Over the course of the past 10 events, Erie City Mission had raised more than half a million dollars after expenses for the event, he said.

"Erie is a very generous city and they've taken care of the Mission as we take care of those that are struggling with homelessness,” said Westbrook. “So, this money goes to good use to really give opportunity and hope to those that need it most."

Erie City Mission will continue to collect donations for Knockout Homelessness through Feb. 23. The organization hopes the fundraiser will result in a net gain of at least $40,000.



