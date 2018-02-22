Regional Chamber names search committee

The Board of Directors of the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership has appointed a search committee to begin the process of selecting the next ERCGP President and Chief Executive Officer.

Chaired by ERCGP board member Dr. Ralph Ford (Penn State Behrend), the Committee will include several other ERCGP board members and community leaders:

Kevin Arrington (Young Entrepreneur Society)

Charles “Boo” Hagerty (Hamot Health Foundation)

Timothy Hunter (McInnes Rolled Rings)

Christina Marsh (Erie Insurance)

Ken Nelson (Times Publishing Company)

Brenda Sandberg (Erie-Western Pennsylvania Port Authority)

Attorney Thomas Tupitza (Knox McLaughlin Gornall & Sennett)

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper

Mayor Joe Schember

Kristi Bailey (Erie Federal Credit Union, Young Erie Professionals President)

The Search Committee will recommend a candidate to the entire ERCGP Board of Directors for its consideration and approval.

In developing the position profile, the Committee will gather input from ERCGP members and key community partners on how the next CEO can most effectively advance and focus the ERCGP’s mission to collaborate and mobilize leadership, expertise, and resources to sustain business, create jobs, grow investment, enrich lives, and improve the prosperity of the region.



The position of CEO has been vacant since the departure of Barbara Chaffee in October 2017. She is now the President and CEO of the Tom Ridge Environmental Center Foundation.