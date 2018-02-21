Skunk and Goat Tavern a huge success

A popular dining spot in North East undergoes a complete rebranding. Guests are lining up to get inside the new 'Skunk and Goat Tavern,' formerly known as 'The Cork 1794'.

I know many of you are probably wondering why such an odd name was chosen for the tavern. Don't let the name scare you. North East's newest dining spot located in the heart of town is a hit. Billy Lewis, Owner, saying, "They love what we've done with the atmosphere."

Featuring top-notch dishes. The chef tells us one of which is "firecracker shrimp, which is one of the most popular items on the menu".

Unique Decor, like a stuffed goat head, and a fully-stocked bar, with an extensive wine list, a secret Speakeasy menu, and a mug club. Lewis says, "We're going to have quarterly exclusive mug club parties."

The Skunk and Goat Tavern is ready to serve you, and one of the biggest draws to the venue... alright... you guys are going to like this one... it's actually the skunk. Lewis says, "I bought a skunk that's sitting on the bar... as just something that's fun to have in the restaurant. And it became a popular figure in the restaurant. A lot of people would play with the skunk, take pictures with the skunk, take selfies with the skunk."

Blaine Ballard, Beverage Director, says, "It's directly proportional to the amount of cocktails people have, usually, to the things that the skunk does."

While the famous skunk is staying in North East, Lewis has exciting plans for the new Cork location opening in West Erie Plaza. Like an outdoor patio with fire pits and large windows opening up to the outside. "From a culinary component, it'll be very similar to what we had here."

Lewis is also acquiring Molly Brannigans on State Street. He's planning to make some subtle changes, but the brand is staying the same, focusing on the Irish heritage. "We're hoping to make Erie not only a great place to visit for the lake, and the beach, and the wineries... but also, for the culinary."

If you want to check out the Skunk and Goat, tonight is a great night to do it! They'll be donating 100% of the proceeds from food and non-alcoholic drinks to Project Love.

To check out more of what this tavern has to offer, visit their website at https://skunkandgoattavern.com/.