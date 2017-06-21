Team A-O-K visits Z-O-O

Visitors to the Erie Zoo this morning received quite a surprise.

The Erie Federal Credit Union's Team Acts of Kindess (or AOK) were at the Erie Zoo passing out tickets for free rides on the Erie Zoo train.

Team AOK has been spotted visiting neighboring businesses of the credit union's new corporate headquarters on Peach Street. Young and old visitors of the Erie Zoo today were very excited to ride the train. Lindsey Kilmer, zoo visitor, said, "the first thing my four year old wanted to do this morning was ride the train so this is a great gift we were given when we walked into the zoo this morning... I think it's important to our community that there is a business that's invested in us."