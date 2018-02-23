The "Home Show" is back!

The Builders Association of NWPA hosts the annual event

By: Elena LaQuatra

Posted: Feb 23, 2018 07:17 AM EST

Updated: Feb 23, 2018 07:17 AM EST

February 23, 2018 - ERIE, Pa - The Builders Association of Northwestern Pennsylvania is hosting its annual Erie Home Show at the Zem Zem Shrine and Banquet Club in Millcreek Township. The three-day event will help you learn about new products and services for your home.  

This family friendly event runs from Friday through Sunday, opening on Friday at noon. Admission is $5. 

 

