Toomey reintroduces gun legislation bill

One week after 17 people were killed in a mass shooting at a Florida high school, US Senator Pat Toomey is looking to introduce legislation to strengthen gun laws.

The bill would be a revival of the 2013 Manchin-Toomey bill, a gun legislation bill introduced five years ago, after the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. It failed in the Senate, but the Senator now senses renewed momentum to get something passed.

Toomey says, "As you recall, we got 54 votes. It's the highest vote total for any legislation in this space in a very long time. My goal is to see how we can grow that vote."

The Pennsylvania Senator also said he wants to increase penalties for people who lie on their federal firearms background check applications and restrict access to buying guns for people on the no-fly list.



