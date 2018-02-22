Tops Markets Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Today

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tops Markets,LLC filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy today.

The company says it will continue to operate its stores in New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont during this restructing process. There are five Tops grocery stores in Erie County and another in Crawford County. The company says it has received a commitment for loans worth $125 million and $140 million dollars that are expected to help support the company's operations during the restructuring process. Tops says they hope this will improve the grocery chain.

