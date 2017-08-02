Train Derailment in Hyndman, Residents Forced to Evacuate

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A train derailment near Hyndman, Pennsylvania has forced the evacuation of area residents.

That accident happening in Bedford County on Hogback Road near the town of Hyndman. Six cars came off of the tracks, and one of them crashed into a home and started a fire in a garage.

Liquid petroleum gas and possibly liquid asphalt were being carried in some of the train cars that derailed.

Numerous fire and hazmat crews responded to the scene and an evacuation shelter has been set up for area residents at a nearby charter school. State police are telling residents within a half mile of the derailment to evacuate the area.

No injuries have been reported at this time. The Red Cross is assisting.