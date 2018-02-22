UPMC, , Highmark split fast approaching

June 30, 2019 is the last day UPMC will honor Highmark insurance

By: DAVID BELMONDO

Posted: Feb 22, 2018 12:47 PM EST

Updated: Feb 22, 2018 12:47 PM EST

Erie Pa - Time is running out for UPMC patients with Highmark insurance. On June 30, 2019, UPMC and Highmark will split ways. Patients with Highmark will no longer have in-network access to UPMC Hamot, the hospital's offices or its physicians.

Business leaders met this morning to hear what other options are available once UPMC and Highmark part ways. 

Just because Highmark will no longer be available to patients, there are other options to choose from. You can choose another national insurance carrier or choose the UPMC health plan. On that plan, patients will have access to UPMC's state of the art facility and care.

No matter what you choose, you have until the end of the year to make a choice but keep in mind,  the last day UPMC will honor Highmark insurance is June 30th 2019.

 

