Golden Apple Award 02/21/2018 - Stephen Blose

A ninth-grade math teacher is who turned this week's Golden Apple Award Winner onto a lifetime of education. Tonight, for the first time, our winner is being surprised by the student that nominated him.

Fairview Middle School student, Calvin Smith, did the honors this week, proud to have nominated his sixth-grade science teacher, Mr. Stephen Blose. "He's so fun!"

Smith says he's fun because he does a lot of hands-on demonstrations in class. Blose says he feels this way, "I reach them".

Mr. Blose has been a teacher for seven years in Fairview, thanks to one of his teachers. And, with a background in coaching, Mr. Blose understands to get respect, you need to earn it; one student at a time. And that has earned him, "coolest teacher in the sixth grade".

Congratulations, Steve Blose, this week's Jet24 Edinboro University Golden Apple Award Winner.

