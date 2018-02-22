Blue-White Game Set to Kick at 3 p.m. on April 21

University Park, Centre County, Pa. - The culmination of Penn State football’s spring practices is the Blue-White Game presented by Xfinity, which is set for Saturday, April 21 at 3 p.m. in Beaver Stadium. The game will air live on the Big Ten Network, Penn State Sports Network and GoPSUsports.com.



Additional details on the Blue-White Weekend will be announced in the coming weeks.



The Blue-White Game is the university’s unofficial annual spring reunion. Last year, and estimated 68,000 fans were in attendance. The Blue-White Game has drawn more than 50,000 fans in seven of the past nine years, which included crowds of 70,000 or more in three of the last four years.



Penn State returns 13 starters (8 offensive, 3 defensive, 2 specialists) and 26 additional lettermen. The Nittany Lions open the season at Beaver Stadium against Appalachian State September 1.



More than 4,000 new season tickets have already been sold for the 2018 campaign.