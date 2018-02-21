Erie's Zapolski and Team USA Fall in Olympic Quarterfinals
PYEONCHANG, SK - Erie native Ryan Zapolski saved 28 shots in regulation and saved four of five shootout attempts but the Czech Republic got one past from Petr Koukal and the Americans failed to score as Team USA loses 3-2 in a shootout.
