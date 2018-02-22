IUP Sweeps Boro and More from Wednesday Night Hoops

By: CRAIG SMYLIE

Posted: Feb 22, 2018 12:22 AM EST

Updated: Feb 22, 2018 12:22 AM EST

ERIE, Pa - MEN'S BASKETBALL SCORES

IUP 77 Edinboro 69

(Jaymon Mason: 21 points - now 13 shy from setting the school record)

Gannon 84 Clarion 68

(Zay Jackson scored 29 in the game, 24 in the 2nd half)

Pitt-Johnstown 71 Mercyhurst 64

Michigan 72 Penn State 63

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL SCORES

#9 IUP 67  #11 Edinboro 53

Gannon 73 Clarion 50

Mercyhurst 67 Pitt-Johnstown 59

Behrend 63 Medaille 57

NBA G-LEAGUE

Raptors 905: 104  Erie BayHawks: 94

PAROCHIAL LEAGUE

(Boys) Blessed Sacrament 45  Mother Teresa Academy 35

(Girls) St. Jude 28 St. Luke 17

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • The Big Game
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    The Big Game

  • SkyCam Network

    SkyCam Network

  • 2018 YourErie.com Golf Pass
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    2018 YourErie.com Golf Pass

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected