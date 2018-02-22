IUP Sweeps Boro and More from Wednesday Night Hoops

ERIE, Pa - MEN'S BASKETBALL SCORES

IUP 77 Edinboro 69

(Jaymon Mason: 21 points - now 13 shy from setting the school record)

Gannon 84 Clarion 68

(Zay Jackson scored 29 in the game, 24 in the 2nd half)

Pitt-Johnstown 71 Mercyhurst 64

Michigan 72 Penn State 63

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL SCORES

#9 IUP 67 #11 Edinboro 53

Gannon 73 Clarion 50

Mercyhurst 67 Pitt-Johnstown 59

Behrend 63 Medaille 57

NBA G-LEAGUE

Raptors 905: 104 Erie BayHawks: 94

PAROCHIAL LEAGUE

(Boys) Blessed Sacrament 45 Mother Teresa Academy 35

(Girls) St. Jude 28 St. Luke 17