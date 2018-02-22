IUP Sweeps Boro and More from Wednesday Night Hoops
ERIE, Pa - MEN'S BASKETBALL SCORES
IUP 77 Edinboro 69
(Jaymon Mason: 21 points - now 13 shy from setting the school record)
Gannon 84 Clarion 68
(Zay Jackson scored 29 in the game, 24 in the 2nd half)
Pitt-Johnstown 71 Mercyhurst 64
Michigan 72 Penn State 63
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL SCORES
#9 IUP 67 #11 Edinboro 53
Gannon 73 Clarion 50
Mercyhurst 67 Pitt-Johnstown 59
Behrend 63 Medaille 57
NBA G-LEAGUE
Raptors 905: 104 Erie BayHawks: 94
PAROCHIAL LEAGUE
(Boys) Blessed Sacrament 45 Mother Teresa Academy 35
(Girls) St. Jude 28 St. Luke 17
