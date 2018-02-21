Villa's Yaple Headed to Costa Rica With Regional Team
ERIE, Pa - Villa Maria sophomore soccer standout and University of Buffalo recruit, Emily Yaple, has been selected to the US Youth Soccer East Region Girls’ Olympic Development Program Team. This program is the first step towards making the U.S. National/Olympic Team Pools. She will take part in an international tournament in Costa Rica from February 22 through March 1.
