Villa's Yaple Headed to Costa Rica With Regional Team

By: CRAIG SMYLIE

Posted: Feb 21, 2018 12:31 AM EST

Updated: Feb 21, 2018 12:31 AM EST

ERIE, Pa - Villa Maria sophomore soccer standout and University of Buffalo recruit, Emily Yaple, has been selected to the US Youth Soccer East Region Girls’ Olympic Development Program Team. This program is the first step towards making the U.S. National/Olympic Team Pools.  She will take part in an international tournament in Costa Rica from February 22 through March 1.

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • The Big Game
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    The Big Game

  • SkyCam Network

    SkyCam Network

  • 2018 YourErie.com Golf Pass
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    2018 YourErie.com Golf Pass

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected