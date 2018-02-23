Friday forecast: Showers likely High: 53

36°
Erie
Overcast
Sponsored By
Sections
News
Local News
Hidden History
National News
On Our Air
Golden Apple Award
Made In AmERIca!
Video-Center
Newsmakers
Entertainment News
Flight Tracker
Weird News
Ag News
Weather
Weather
Pinpoint Doppler
SkyCam
Weather Alerts
Closings And Delays
Map Center
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Pollen
Almanac
Sports
National Sports
Local Sports
Play of the Night
Athlete of the Week
Team of the Week
Friday Night Lights
Nittany Nation
BayHawks
SeaWolves
Otters
Buffalo Blitz
Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
Big Game
High School Football Show
South Korea 2018
Big Race Daytona
Community
Your Events
Erie Auto Show 2018
Hearts Without Homes
See It, Shoot It, Send It
Cards for Troops
Movies
Get Connected & Volunteer
Contests
NoTXTNWPA
Note Worthy
Games
Obituaries
Project Roadblock
Home for the Holidays
United Way of Erie
Lifestyle
Health Resource Center
Your Wellness Network
Digital Life
Health News
Lottery
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Closed Captioning
Marketplace
Ask the Professionals
YourErie 2Go
2018 YourErie.com Golf Pass
Kings and Wings
Thrifty Thursday
News
Weather
Sections
News
Local News
Hidden History
National News
On Our Air
Golden Apple Award
Made In AmERIca!
Video-Center
Newsmakers
Entertainment News
Flight Tracker
Weird News
Ag News
Weather
Weather
Pinpoint Doppler
SkyCam
Weather Alerts
Closings And Delays
Map Center
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Pollen
Almanac
Sports
National Sports
Local Sports
Play of the Night
Athlete of the Week
Team of the Week
Friday Night Lights
Nittany Nation
BayHawks
SeaWolves
Otters
Buffalo Blitz
Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
Big Game
High School Football Show
South Korea 2018
Big Race Daytona
Community
Your Events
Erie Auto Show 2018
Hearts Without Homes
See It, Shoot It, Send It
Cards for Troops
Movies
Get Connected & Volunteer
Contests
NoTXTNWPA
Note Worthy
Games
Obituaries
Project Roadblock
Home for the Holidays
United Way of Erie
Lifestyle
Health Resource Center
Your Wellness Network
Digital Life
Health News
Lottery
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Closed Captioning
Marketplace
Ask the Professionals
YourErie 2Go
2018 YourErie.com Golf Pass
Kings and Wings
Thrifty Thursday
News
Weather
Sports
Video Center
Community
Contests
TV Schedule
Login
Search
Friday forecast: Showers likely High: 53
By:
TOM DIVECCHIO
Posted:
Feb 23, 2018 03:29 AM EST
Updated:
Feb 23, 2018 03:29 AM EST
More Stories
Thursday forecast: Freezing mix AM/Light Rain PM High: 37
1 day ago
Wednesday forecast: Colder with showers Temps fall to 37 late
2 days ago
Tuesday forecast: Chc. Showers/windy/warm High: 73
3 days ago
Don't Miss
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Big Game
SkyCam Network
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2018 YourErie.com Golf Pass
Trending Stories
Latest News
Local
National
Interest grows for Fabrizio's state House seat
ERIEBANK Sports Park to renovate complex, repair dome
Making Erie Work
Mercyhurst University launching "Women with Children" program
UPMC and Highmark to Sever Ties in 2019
Video Center
Local News
National News
1-5-18 SNOW DAMAGE TO YOUR HOME PKG
1-3-18 COMMUNITY BLOOD BANK NEEDS BLOOD PKG
1-1-18 FRIGID FROLIC PKG
Stay Connected
YourErie on Facebook
YourErie on Twitter
Jet PinPoint Weather on Facebook
YourErie2Go iPhone App
YourErie2Go Android App
Meet the Team
Download Apps
Alerts
TV Schedule