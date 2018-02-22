Forecast details

Temperatures slowly rising, and wet snow/rain mix will continue through the afternoon.  Looks mainly wet tonight and tomorrow as the temperatures stay above freezing.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 10:30 am Thursday

Precip: WEDNESDAY (through 5PM): 0.24"/Month: 3.02"/Normal: 1.74"/ Year: 5.74"/Normal: 4.69"

               SNOW (through 5PM):  0.0"/Month: 11.4"/Normal: 14.0" / Season: 155.2"/Normal: 79.8"

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:07 AM / Sunset 6:02 PM  Daylight: 10 Hours 55 Minutes

Lake Erie Water Temp: 33....72% Ice cover

 

TODAY:

Mix of rain/wet snow Erie to Meadville changing to all rain.  Wet snow in the mountains to the east may accumulate another slushy 1/2-1" through the afternoon.

High: 35-39

Winds: NE 10-20

 

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with a chance of showers late

Low: 28-32, rising to 32-35 by daybreak

Winds: ESE 5-15

 

TOMORROW:

Periods of rain, especially in the morning 

High: 46-53

Winds: S 10-20

