Forecast details
Temperatures slowly rising, and wet snow/rain mix will continue through the afternoon. Looks mainly wet tonight and tomorrow as the temperatures stay above freezing.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 10:30 am Thursday
Precip: WEDNESDAY (through 5PM): 0.24"/Month: 3.02"/Normal: 1.74"/ Year: 5.74"/Normal: 4.69"
SNOW (through 5PM): 0.0"/Month: 11.4"/Normal: 14.0" / Season: 155.2"/Normal: 79.8"
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:07 AM / Sunset 6:02 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 55 Minutes
Lake Erie Water Temp: 33....72% Ice cover
TODAY:
Mix of rain/wet snow Erie to Meadville changing to all rain. Wet snow in the mountains to the east may accumulate another slushy 1/2-1" through the afternoon.
High: 35-39
Winds: NE 10-20
TONIGHT:
Cloudy with a chance of showers late
Low: 28-32, rising to 32-35 by daybreak
Winds: ESE 5-15
TOMORROW:
Periods of rain, especially in the morning
High: 46-53
Winds: S 10-20
