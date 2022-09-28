HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz held an event with both the United States and Pennsylvania Chambers of Commerce.

The Republican visited Stephenson Equipment Headquarters in Harrisburg. Oz took aim at his opponent, Democrat John Fetterman, for his support of legalizing recreational marijuana and for working to get people released from prison.

“(John Fetterman’s) position on crime is also at odds with values of Pennsylvanians, he argues that we should release one-third of prisoners and at the same time focus on the murderers serving life sentences to get them out,” Oz said.

Fetterman has said said the justice system is broken and he is focused on prison reform.