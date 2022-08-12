(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is back on the campaign trail and his first stop is here in Erie.

Fetterman was at the Bayfront Convention Center holding his first rally tonight after suffering a stroke back in May.

A big crowd packed the convention center and cheered when Fetterman came on stage.

He only spoke to the crowd for about ten minutes, but the crowd cheered and waved Fetterman signs as he took the stage.

“Thank you. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for coming out here. This is remarkable having you are all here,” said John Fetterman, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate.

He also emphasized how he got three times as many votes as his Republican rival Dr. Mehmet Oz got in the primaries and about being grateful to be back on the campaign trail

“Three months ago my life could have ended it’s the truth, but I’m so grateful to be here tonight as well,” Fetterman added.

Supporters that came to the rally think he stands for the people of Pennsylvania and will fight for them.

“I’m glad he told everything that he stands for, like the women’s rights, voting rights and working people’s rights,” said Jackie Defazio, Erie Resident.

Others wanted to hear what his plans were for Pennsylvania.

“He also talked a lot about raising the minimum wage above $7.25 an hour, which I also agree with. I think if you are going to have a job you should also make a living off of it,” said Erica Deimel, Erie Resident.

Erie County Democratic Chairman Jim Wertz believes it’s important Fetterman made his first stop in Erie.

“I think today was a tremendous success. We had about 1,500 people inside the Bayfront Convention Center for what turned out to be a wonderful restart to the Fetterman campaign,” said Jim Wertz, Erie County Democratic Party chairman.

According to the website Politics Pa., Fetterman leads his Republican rival Dr. Mehmet Oz by double digits.