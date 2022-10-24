Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) holds a 6-point lead over Republican challenger Mehmet Oz in the state’s Senate race, according to a new CNN poll released Monday.

The poll found that 51 percent of likely voters said they’ll vote for Fetterman in next month’s election, while 45 percent of those respondents support Oz.

Following party lines, 97 percent of registered Democrat respondents said they’ll vote for Fetterman in November.

Eighty-six percent of registered Republican respondents said they’ll vote for Oz, a retired surgeon and television personality, in next month’s election.

Among registered independent, 54 percent of respondents said they’ll vote for Oz, while 42 percent of those surveyed said they’ll vote for Fetterman, according to the poll.

Fetterman holds a 48 percent favorable rating among likely voters. Oz, meanwhile, has a favorable rating of 38 percent.

The Fetterman-Oz contest is one of the most closely watched races in this year’s midterm elections as Republicans hope to flip the upper chamber. The candidates are vying to replace retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R), who announced previously that he will not seek a third term in his position.

Both Fetterman and Oz are slated to meet each other face-to-face in the race’s first and only television debate on Tuesday.

The CNN poll was conducted from Oct. 13 to 17 with a total of 901 respondents participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error is 4.6 percentage points.