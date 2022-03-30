(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Republican candidates looking to replace retiring Republican U.S. Senator Pat Toomey were in Erie on March 30.

Wednesday, four Republican candidates for U.S. Senate took part in a live forum on YourErie.com.

The four candidates — Kathy Barnette, Jeff Bartos, Dave McCormick and Dr. Mehmet Oz — took part in the live forum from 9 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30. The full replay will be added to the player above.

Jezree Friend of the Manufacturer and Business Association (MBA) was the moderator of the forum.

The Primary Election in Pennsylvania will take place May 17, 2022. Voters must register to vote by May 2. To register to vote, visit vote.pa.gov.