We are just four days away from Tuesday’s midterm elections and the balance of power in the U.S. Senate could come down to Pennsylvania.

The Republican candidate for Pennsylvania’s next U.S. Senate seat, Dr. Mehmet Oz, is making a final push before next week’s midterm elections.

The candidate stopped at the Crawford County Republican Headquarters in Meadville to meet and greet with potential voters.

Dr. Mehmet Oz was brief, he only spoke for a few minutes, but he did hit on a number of important topics in front of a packed crowd. He spoke largely on America is stronger when united. He also said he wants to bring balance to Washington.

The 62-year-old is currently in a tight race with Democrat John Fetterman. Oz was the host of the Emmy award-winning “The Dr. Oz Show.”

While Oz was speaking Friday, he hit on a number of topics, including fixing dangerous cities. He said there’s high murder rates in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia and that he can fix that.

He said he supports police officers, while he said Fetterman wants to let murderers out.

He also talked about the border. He wants to secure the border and shut down the cartels.

Dr. Oz left before we were able to talk to him, but a spokesperson told us how he connected with the crowd tonight.

“Absolutely, I think that message resonates. I feel like less government spending resonates with the folks. Honestly, we understand that inflation and gas prices is really hitting home to every single constituent. So its really talking to the heart of the people.”

Oprah Winfrey, who helped Oz rise to popularity as a health expert on her show, on Friday endorsed John Fetterman.