HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After receiving support from the Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA), the National Education Association (NEA) has endorsed candidate John Fetterman in the race for Pennsylvania’s soon-to-be-open Senate seat.

“John Fetterman is a proven leader on education issues in Pennsylvania,” PSEA President Rich Askey said. “He respects educators and support professionals, trusts us to teach and serve students, and will be a forceful advocate for the federal resources and programs that will ensure that every student gets the power of a great education. We are proud to support John Fetterman for U.S. Senate. He’s exactly the kind of leader PSEA members need in Washington, D.C.”

Fetterman also received praise from NEA’s President Becky Pringle.

In the Senate, John Fetterman will be a champion for America’s students and Pennsylvania’s working families. He is someone who knows how critical it is to ensure that every student — Black and white, native and newcomer, Latino and Asian, rural, suburban, and urban alike — has access to quality public schools. Fetterman has a proven record of partnering with parents and educators to ensure all students — no matter their ZIP code or background — have the freedom and opportunity to achieve their dreams…And in the Senate, John Fetterman will continue helping level the playing field for working families, while getting things done to help students, educators, and families across Pennsylvania, which is why the National Education Association is proud to recommend him to be the next senator from the Keystone State.” Pringle’s statement on Fetterman

Fetterman will face former television personality Mehmet Oz, who won the Republican nomination, in the November general election.