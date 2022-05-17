(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race between Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick remains too close to call as of 11:20 p.m. on election night.

According to the Associated Press, 95% of the vote is counted with a significant number of votes still needing to be tabulated in the Philadelphia area.

Oz and McCormick have been within only a few thousand votes of each other in the last few hours of the race.

Kathy Barnette, who surged in popularity in the last week of the race, remains in a distant third on Tuesday night with over 270,00 votes late in the night.

Carla Sands and Jeff Bartos were each polling in the single digits to round out the top five in the race.

Sean Gale and George Bochetto were each at less than 2% at the time of reporting.

If the race comes within 0.5% the Department of State will order a recount of ballots.