(WHTM) – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jeff Bartos announced Thursday afternoon that his campaign has hit the 2,000 signature requirement to appear on the May 17 primary ballot.

Senate candidates must acquire 2,000 unique signatures from Pennsylvania Republicans to make the primary ballot. Candidates have until Tuesday, March 15 to reach the goal.

“I’m thrilled to qualify for the primary ballot, and grateful to have received such tremendous support from Pennsylvanians throughout the Commonwealth,” said Bartos on Thursday.

Bartos is running in a crowded field of about a dozen Republicans seeking the nomination to replace retiring U.S. Senator Pat Toomey. Bartos is one of the early Senate candidates to announce their campaign reaching the petition goal.

A recent Fox News poll found Bartos with 9% support from Pennsylvanian Republican voters, tying him with Kathy Barnette for third behind Dave McCormick and Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Similarly, a TargetPoint Consulting poll released in early March showed Bartos with 10% support behind McCormick, Oz, and Carla Sands.

One of the first Republicans to enter the race, Bartos was the 2018 Republican nominee for Pennsylvania lieutenant governor and owns several companies in the Philadelphia area.